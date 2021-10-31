Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021: England beat Australia by 8 wickets

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021: England beat Australia by 8 wickets

England beat Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup.

PTI PTI
Dubai Published on: October 31, 2021 14:25 IST
Australian players congratulate England's Jos Buttler during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match.
Image Source : AP PHOTO/AIJAZ RAHI

Australian players congratulate England's Jos Buttler during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match after England's win, in Dubai, UAE.

England beat Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

England chased down the modest target of 126 with 8.2 overs to spare with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 71 not out while Jason Roy contributed 22.

For Australia, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

Related Stories

Earlier, invited to bat, the Australians suffered a batting collapse with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with a 49-ball 44 while Ashton Agar contributed 20.

Chris Jordan was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 3/17 while Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 125 all out in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Tymal Mills 2/ 45, Chris Woakes 2/23).

England: 126 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Jos Buttler 71 not out; Ashton Agar 1/15).

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News