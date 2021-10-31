ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021: England beat Australia by 8 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/AIJAZ RAHI Australian players congratulate England's Jos Buttler during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match after England's win, in Dubai, UAE.

England beat Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

England chased down the modest target of 126 with 8.2 overs to spare with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 71 not out while Jason Roy contributed 22.

For Australia, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

Earlier, invited to bat, the Australians suffered a batting collapse with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with a 49-ball 44 while Ashton Agar contributed 20.

Chris Jordan was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 3/17 while Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 125 all out in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Tymal Mills 2/ 45, Chris Woakes 2/23).

England: 126 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Jos Buttler 71 not out; Ashton Agar 1/15).