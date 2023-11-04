ENG vs AUS Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play in World Cup's 36th match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team at session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 3, 2023

Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will resume their historic rivalry during the 36th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Both teams enter this game with different intentions, Australia looking to cement their position in the top four while England avoiding elimination from the semifinal race.

Pat Cummins-led side recorded a thrilling five-run win against New Zealand in their last game and now are placed in the third position in the points table with eight points.

England continue to struggle at the bottom of the table with two points in six games and will be eliminated from the semifinal race with a defeat against Australia. The Three Lions have lost all of their last four ODI encounters against Australia and are unlikely to walk away with two points in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

The surface at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium favours both batters and bowlers with a balanced surface. Teams batting second recorded easy wins in the two World Cup 2023 games here. However, teams batting first have recorded 16 wins in 30 ODI matches played here but captains of both teams will prefer to chase in the upcoming game while keeping the dew factor in mind.

Narendra Modi​ Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 30

Matches won batting first: 16

Matches won bowling first: 14

Average first innings score: 235

Average second innings score: 205

Highest total scored: 365/2 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 325/5 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 85/10 by Zimbabwe vs West Indies

Lowest total defended: 196/10 by West Indies vs India

England World Cup squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse

Australia World Cup squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott

Latest Cricket News