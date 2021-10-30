Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch ENG vs AUS Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

ENG vs AUS Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch England vs Australia Super 12 Match Online

Title favourites England are expected to be tested for the first time in the ongoing T20 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Australia in a battle for supremacy in the Super 12 Group 1 here on Saturday.

Both teams go into the high pressure game unbeaten. While England started their campaign as favourites for the trophy, Australia have emerged as a strong contender with their performance in the first two games. Australia's batting was not very convincing in the low-scoring match against South Africa but they were clinical in the chase against Sri Lanka Thursday night.

Read full preview: England await their first major test against arch-rivals Australia

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch England vs Australia Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Super 12 Match and TV Telecast. You can watch ENG vs AUS Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The ENG vs AUS (England vs Australia) will be the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ENG vs AUS match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch ENG vs AUS Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch ENG vs AUS on Hotstar and Star Sports.

England vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs AUS Super 12 Match Online

At what time does England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 30 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.