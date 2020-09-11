ENG vs AUS | Australia missing Steve Smith for England ODI series opener after knock to head in nets

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith

Australia was without star batsman Steve Smith for the opening one-day international against England on Friday after getting hit on the head by a ball in practice.

Australia said it was a precautionary measure after the incident on Thursday, which happened when a member of the coaching staff was throwing in the nets.

Australia added that Smith was being assessed for concussion and did not say whether Smith would be available for the second and third matches of the series taking place on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

"Steve Smith misses out, he got a knock on his head while practising yesterday. Marcus Stoinis will bat at three," Australia captain Aaron Finch said after losing the toss.

England won the toss at Old Trafford and chose to bowl on what captain Eoin Morgan called a soft wicket.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he would have chosen to bat anyway.

It is the fierce rivals' first ODI meeting since last year's Cricket World Cup, won by England on home soil.

