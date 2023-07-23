Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne's hundred, rain highlight Day 4 in Manchester as England pray to Weather

Follow us on Image Source : AP Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh

Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne's second overseas Test ton and the Weather Gods highlighted the Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. With rain forecasted for a large part of the day, England were able to throw 30 overs to the Australian side in their bid to get a favourable result in a do-or-a-die match. Australia have cut down the trail and go back to the pavilion 61 behind with five wickets in hand.

Australia were able to amass 101 runs but lost the centurion Labuschagne in the possible game-time. The Aussie No.3 brought up his 11th Test ton and his second only away from home as he made 111 in 173 balls. After being taken away to the cleaners, Joe Root managed to scalp Labuschagne's wicket on a Jonny Bairstow rebound.

England hope for Weather to stay good

The 4th Ashes Test is a must-win affair for Ben Stokes' men. England are trailing in the series 1-2 and a win will keep the Ashes alive. But it looks like Australia and Rain are looking to kick them out before the final Test. The Aussies trail by not much and the weather prediction is terrible on Day 5. Rain is likely to play a big role on the final Day too but England would hope to get some play and bowl Australia out if they have to hang in the series.

A draw would be good enough for the visitors as the hosts can then level the series at max. But that would keep the Ashes with Australia as they won it on multiple occasions previously and are the trophy holders.

