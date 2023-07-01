Ashes 2023 Lord's Test: Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes hold fort after Aussies make big inroads in final innings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australia Cricket Team

Ashes 2023 Lord's Test: Opener Ben Duckett and captain Ben Stokes held the fort for England on a thrilling Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. After setting a target of 371, the Aussies made a dream start by bagging four wickets for just 45 runs and looked hungry for a few more as they took the best out of the conditions. England need another 257 runs to win as the Aussies stay ahead of their opponents.

The day saw some great game of cricket with first Australia not able to add much to their overnight total. After being 130/2 after Day 3, Australia were bowled out for 279 as only Usman Khawaja crossed the fifty-run mark. Steven Smith made 34 and Marnus Labushagne scored 30. For England, Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers with 4 scalps.

Nathan Lyon's brave act

Meanwhile what also caught the attention and huge appluad was Australia's Nathan Lyon's act. The off-spinner came out to bat despite not being able to walk properly. He also took a run limping on one leg and scored a boundary to help Australia set a 371-run total.

In the defence, The Aussies made a brilliant start to their defence of 371 as made big inroads in the English line-up. Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins took two wickets each. Notably, it was Starc, who began the act of piercing into England's batting as he took Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope's wickets, before Cummins accounted for Joe Root and Harry Brook.

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia Playing XI:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

