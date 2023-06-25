Ashes 2023: Former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting shares piece of advice to World No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marnus Labuschagne and Ricky Ponting

Ashes 2023: The Australian cricket team edged past hosts England in a nail-biter Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham to begin the series on a high note. Pat Cummins' team displayed great batting skills against Ben Stokes' England to hunt down the 281-run target by 2 wickets. However, a couple of Aussie batters were far from their best and one among them was the current World No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne.

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has shared a crucial piece of advice for Labuschagne ahead of the Lord's Test on Wednesday. Ponting has suggested the Aussie batter go back to basics and offered him one-on-one contact.

"I'll wait for them to come and ask me. It's not my place, I'm not one of the coaches, I'm just a past player that's sitting back and analysing what a lot of these guys are doing," Ponting said in the ICC Review.

"But I would like to catch up with him (Labuschagne) and have a chat about his batting because I think what I've seen over the last couple of weeks, as far as I'm concerned, I think he's overcomplicating things a little bit.

Labuschagne should trust in what made him World No.3

Meanwhile, Ponting has stated that Labuschagne should keep his trust in what has brought him this far in Test cricket. "I think he has to trust and believe in what's made him the No. 2-ranked Test batsman for the last couple of years and go back to trusting that. I would actually tell him to watch some video of when he's actually played his best, remember those things and do that all over again.

