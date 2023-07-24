Ashes 2023: England announce squad for fifth Test vs Australia, Playing XI likely to see changes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ben Stokes

Ashes 2023: After conceding the Ashes urn following a drawn Test in Manchester, England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth Test against Australia. England name a 14-men squad, the same that was picked for the fourth must-win contest between England and Australia. However, there might be some changes made to the Playing XI as indicated by Ben Stokes.

England have lost the Ashes urn despite playing some entertaining cricket and taking the games down to the wire against the visitors. Captain Ben Stokes was disappointed by the draw and claimed that the team tried everything they could to force a result in their bid to keep the Ashes alive. But the fifth Test will be an opportunity for Stokes' men to avoid an Aussie win which would be the visitors' first series win in England since 2001. "It is a massive game for us and 2-2 sounds a lot better than 3-1," Stokes said after the fourth match.

England likely to see changes in Playing XI

England might see changes for the 5th Test as indicated by captain Stokes due to 'tired bodies' in the Playing XI. "There are some tired bodies and we have a short period until the Oval so we will have to see who is fit then," Stokes said as quoted by BBC. Chris Woakes and James Anderson could be given rest for the fifth Test. The former is reportedly having quad stiffness. He had pulled up extremely sore after throwing 35 overs in the third Test at Headingley.

Meanwhile, there are speculations about whether to include James Anderson in the fifth Test. Former England captain Michael Vaughan called Anderson's selection in the Manchester Test could have cost them the Ashes.

England squad for fifth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

