Ashes: Despite England being 1-2 down, captain Ben Stokes vows no change in approach ahead of Manchester Test

ENG vs AUS Ashes: An Ashes comeback for England came at Headingley after suffering twin defeats at the hands of reigning World Test champions Australia. Ben Stokes England trailed 0-2 with defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's before a famous three-wicket win at Headingley, Leeds in the third Test. However, even with England 1-2 down in the series, the English captain is of the view that they are not going to change their style of play.

After the Lord's defeat, Stokes had said that being 0-2 down was the perfect position for England with the way they play their cricket. He now says that England will keep going with the same approach further. "We've kept the series alive and we just have to park everything from this week, but continue the way we play," Stokes said.

"I said last week we find ourselves in the perfect position with the way we play cricket. It doesn't change. After the Lord's game and before this game, before the game in Manchester, we just have to do exactly the same thing: play cricket that gets a result, our way," he added.

Stokes feels England can still improve

Mark Wood's return added the impetus in the bowling department while Harry Brook's half-century, coupled with Wood and Chris Woakes' contributions with the bat, helped England a big way in the third Ashes Test. However, England's captain thinks there is scope for improvement in the team. "I still think we can be better. The thing about cricket is no one has the perfect answer to everything. Everything will be assessed on the outcome. That will always be the case. No one ever has the perfect answer for how it should be played," Stokes said.

England found wanting in some areas as many of their batters didn't do justice to the start they got. In the first two Tests, England were lacking to win crucial moments, which they indeed won in the third one. "We can be better in certain areas, and that's all we can do, keep trying to be better and better and as clear as we possibly can as a team. People always seem to have an answer after the fact. I don't think anyone will ever crack it; that's why it's such a great game," the all-rounder added.

