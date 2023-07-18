Ashes 2023: Australia announce Playing XI for 4th Test, no spinner for first time in 11 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Cricket Team

Ashes 2023: The Australian Cricket has announced the Playing XI for the 4th Ashes Test in Manchester. The team will see two changes from the side that faced a defeat to England in the 3rd Test at Headingley. Pat Cummins' side will field Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green making a comeback, while Scott Boland and Todd Murphy have been dropped.

There are no other changes to the team with the rest eight keeping their places. Also, this will be the first time in 11 years that an Australian cricket team will play a Test match without a specialist spinner in their ranks. The last time this happened was when the Aussies faced India at the WACA in January 2012.

"Josh will come in for Scott Boland, and the top order will stay the same," Cummins said ahead of the match. He had also claimed that there were talks on how to get two all-rounders in. "Part of the conversation is how do two allrounders fit in, is spin going to be important this week?" he added. But now they have found a way to get Green and Mitchell Marsh on the team at the expense of Murphy.

Australia have a big batting order

The visitors have loads of batters for the 4th Test at Old Trafford. Green is listed to bat at seven, which might push wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey to eight. This will be followed by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Australia have players who can bat until ten, where Starc might come.

