Marnus Labuschagne fumes at England fan for 'boring' remark at Oval | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja

England and Australia Ashes series is always one of the most heated rivalries in Cricket. The two nations share a proud history of cricket. In the ongoing series, the Aussies have had some bitter and sour moments from the English fans. They were subject to backlash at the Lord's long room following Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal. A couple of players have now been involved in another heated exchange with an England spectator in the final Ashes Test.

Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were seen having an exchange with an England fan, who was apparently charging at the Aussie players with a 'boring' remark at the end of Day 3 of the Oval Test. Labuschagne stopped mid-way through his passage to the dressing room and reacted to the fan's comment.

What did you say, mate? You’re just about to go at everyone else," Labuschagne said to the spectator. Meanwhile, Khawaja intervened and tried to settle down the case. "Hey, calm down, calm down," Khawaja was heard signalling to the fan.

Watch the Video here:

The incident folded out at the end of Day 3 at The Oval when England remained nine down at 389 with Stuart Broad and James Anderson still in the middle. However, the duo added just six runs on day four with Broad smoking a maximum in his final Test appearance before Anderson was adjudged LBW. England set a target of 384 and Aussies are on course of their second-highest chase.

Australia remain unscathed at 135 at the end of a rain-shortened day 4 in London. Both the openers have crossed fifty with Khawaja being the top scorer among the two as he made 69. Australia need 249 more runs to win, whereas England are ten wickets away from a series-levelling win.

Latest Cricket News