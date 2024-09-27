Friday, September 27, 2024
     
ENG vs AUS 4th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs Australia match at Lord's

England came back strongly in the ongoing five-match ODI series in the third match riding on captain Harry Brook's maiden century in the format. Australia rested Travis Head and Adam Zampa in the previous match and would return at Lord's as the visitors look to seal the series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2024 13:01 IST
England will aim to level the five-match ODI series against
England will aim to level the five-match ODI series against Australia at Lord's on Friday, September 27

England would want to keep the winning momentum going into the fourth ODI at Lord's as they aim to level the series having kept it alive in the previous game. Captain Harry Brook came to the party, smashing his maiden ODI century. It took 18 innings for it to come, but like Brook, many hoped that it was just the start as ODIs are considered his best format even though he has already aced Test cricket. However, the biggest factor was that Australia didn't have Adam Zampa and Travis Head in their line-up in the last match and can England replicate their performance when they do return?

Australian bowling line-up filled with all-rounders came up short against Brook and Will Jacks' counter-attacking partnership of 156 runs. That stand set up the match for England and even though rain interrupted the match, the hosts had done enough to be ahead of the rate to win on DLS.

England still need their middle-overs bowling to improve and pull up its socks given that Australian batters have been able to negotiate the 11-40 overs period rather well and the visitors have not been able to deny Alex Carey, whose late runs have hurt them in a couple of games. With Head and Zampa set to return, Australia will aim to seal the series and not let it go to the decider.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs AUS 4th ODI

Will Jacks, Travis Head (c), Harry Brook, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Matt Potts, Adam Zampa (vc), Brydon Carse, Aaron Hardie, Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer/Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

