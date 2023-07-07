Friday, July 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ben Stokes joins elite and rare list of cricketers with double of 6000 and 100 wickets in Tests

Ben Stokes joins elite and rare list of cricketers with double of 6000 and 100 wickets in Tests

Ben Stokes led England's charge with the bat in the first innings of the Ashes 3rd Test.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2023 21:41 IST
Ben Stokes
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes marched towards a rare milestone in the do-or-a-die Test match against Australia in Ashes 2023. Trailing by 0-2 in the five-match series, Stokes army has a task against the reigning World Test champions and what better can be a place for England to make a comeback than Headingley? The Test witnessed a spectacular match four years ago and the hosts would be wanting the venue proves to be the same this year too. Meanwhile, Stokes might take confidence from his record-breaking outing in the first innings.

Coming in at No.6 with England 68/4 down on Day 2, Stokes played another valiant 80-run knock to bail his team partly out of trouble. In doing so, the all-rounder went on to smash 6000 runs in the longest format. The English captain now finds himself in an elite company of cricketers with a double of 6000 Test runs and 100 wickets in the format.

Players to score 6000 runs and take 100 wickets in Tests:

  • Sir Garfield Sobers (8032 runs, 235 wickets)
  • Jacques Kallis (13289 runs, 292 wickets)
  • Ben Stokes (6008 runs, 197 wickets)

Stokes has turned out to be the best all-rounder in modern-day Test cricket not only for England but arguably in the World.

Match evenly poised after Tea on Day 2

Notably, the third Ashes Test looks evenly poised after the end of session two on Day 2 in Leeds. Australia got the early wickets of England quickly on Day 2 before Ben Stokes jaw-dropping 80 helped England cut the lead to just 26. England were at 142/7 at Lunch but Stokes and Mark Wood helped them in the second session before getting bowled out for 237 in Australia's 263 reply. Till Tea, Australia were 29/1, leading by 55 with Warner down.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News