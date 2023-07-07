Ben Stokes joins elite and rare list of cricketers with double of 6000 and 100 wickets in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes marched towards a rare milestone in the do-or-a-die Test match against Australia in Ashes 2023. Trailing by 0-2 in the five-match series, Stokes army has a task against the reigning World Test champions and what better can be a place for England to make a comeback than Headingley? The Test witnessed a spectacular match four years ago and the hosts would be wanting the venue proves to be the same this year too. Meanwhile, Stokes might take confidence from his record-breaking outing in the first innings.

Coming in at No.6 with England 68/4 down on Day 2, Stokes played another valiant 80-run knock to bail his team partly out of trouble. In doing so, the all-rounder went on to smash 6000 runs in the longest format. The English captain now finds himself in an elite company of cricketers with a double of 6000 Test runs and 100 wickets in the format.

Players to score 6000 runs and take 100 wickets in Tests:

Sir Garfield Sobers (8032 runs, 235 wickets)

Jacques Kallis (13289 runs, 292 wickets)

Ben Stokes (6008 runs, 197 wickets)

Stokes has turned out to be the best all-rounder in modern-day Test cricket not only for England but arguably in the World.

Match evenly poised after Tea on Day 2

Notably, the third Ashes Test looks evenly poised after the end of session two on Day 2 in Leeds. Australia got the early wickets of England quickly on Day 2 before Ben Stokes jaw-dropping 80 helped England cut the lead to just 26. England were at 142/7 at Lunch but Stokes and Mark Wood helped them in the second session before getting bowled out for 237 in Australia's 263 reply. Till Tea, Australia were 29/1, leading by 55 with Warner down.

