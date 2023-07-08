Steve Smith loses cool over Jonny Bairstow with 'What was that' after England wicketkeeper's sledging send-off

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow

Steve Smith failed to bat big in his 100th Test match against England as he managed just 24 across both innings. He was sent off in some fashion by England's Jonny Bairstow on Day 2 of the Headingley Test.

The Ashes 2023 has turned itself to be a heated battle between cricket's oldest rivals - England and Australia. The second Test match of the series witnessed things boiling up after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second innings. As it was expected, the third Test is already seeing some sledging and heated moments.

The English crowd is being hostile towards the Aussie cricketers with boos echoing at Headingley, Leeds in the third Test match. Notably, the England players also seem to be getting involved in sledging with Australians. In a recent incident on Day 2 of the third Test, wicket-keeper batter Bairstow and Aussie batter Smith had some words with each other.

It happened in the 28th over of Australia's second innings when Smith holed one out to midwicket on Moeen Ali's delivery. Just after Ben Duckett took the catch, Bairstow appeared to be throwing some words to Smith, who then lost his cool to the English wicket-keeper.

In a video being circulated on social media, Bairstow said to Smith 'See ya Smudge' (Smith's nickname). Smith then turned to hit back, "What was that mate, Hey." Bairstow then replied, "I said ‘Cheers, See Ya Later."

Watch the Video Here:

Australia slighty ahead after Day 2

At the end of Day 2 of the Headingley Test, Australia are slightly ahead of England as they lead by 142 runs with 6 wickets in hand. After the fall of the 4th wicket in the form of Usman Khawaja at 90, Australia managed to go at stumps without losing any further and have 116 runs with them. Currently, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are batting at the crease and have stitched a 26-run stand for the 5th wicket. Australia took a 26-run lead in the first innings.

