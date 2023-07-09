Harry Brook etches his name in history books, becomes fastest to 1000 runs in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook

England's star batter Harry Brook on Sunday etched his name into the history books when the English star became the fastest player to score 1000 runs in Tests. England face Australia in the high-octane third Test at Headingley, Leeds, where the hosts look to stay alive. Chasing a target of 251 in the fourth innings, Brook achieved a rare milestone.

Consolidating the praises over his attacking approach in Test cricket, Brook went on to become the fastest to reach 1000 runs in the format in the number of balls faced. The 24-year-old got to 1000 runs in 1058 balls, nearly 100 clear of the second-best. New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme held the record till now as he reached the mark in 1140 deliveries.

Shockingly, Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee stands on third with 1167 balls to reach the milestone, followed by England's Ben Duckett, who made 1000 runs in 1168 balls.

