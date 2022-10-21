Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET/TWITTER Team England

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Afghanistan on TV, online

England are set to lock horns with Afghanistan in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the England vs Afghanistan match be played?

The match will be played on 22nd October, Saturday.

What is the venue for the England vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

At what time will the England vs Afghanistan match start?

The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the England vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the England vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

