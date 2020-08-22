ENG v PAK | Zak Crawley falls on 267; Pakistan players applaud incredible knock | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Zak Crawley was dismissed on 267 and the Pakistan players took turns to applaud the English youngster on an incredible knock.

Zak Crawley fell 33 runs shy of what would have been his first triple century in Test cricket in the ongoing game against Pakistan in Southampton. He scored 267 runs off 393 deliveries.

Crawley looked set to breach the 300-run mark, which remains untouched by an English batsman since Graham Gooch, who scored a triple hundred in a Test innings in July 1990 in Lord's against India.

Five batsmen from England have scored a triple-century so far - Andy Sandham, Wally Hammond, Len Hutton, John Edrich and Gooch.

Watch Pakistan players' gesture towards Crawley after he was dismissed:

Earlier, Crawley became the third-youngest English batsman to score a double-century in Test cricket. On Day 1 of the Test, he scored his maiden ton.

Crawley returned to the England XI during the second Test, and had it not been for Ben Stokes' sudden departure from the side due to personal reasons, he may not have been playing the Test at all.

The English youngster made the most of the only chance he got in the second Test of the series which was largely marred by rain, as he scored a half-century, arriving at the crease in the very first over after the dismissal of Rory Burns for a duck.

In the final Test of the series, England were in a spot of bother after losing key batsmen in the middle-order. However, Crawley held one end, and was eventually complemented brilliantly by wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who also slammed a century.

The duo added 361 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership.

