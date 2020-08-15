ENG v PAK | ICC Anti-Corruption Unit speaks to umpire Richard Kettleborough for wearing smartwatch

Image Source : AP Umpire Richard Kettleborough entered the field wearing a smartwatch on Day 2 of the Test.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have spoken to Richard Kettleborough, who is one of the two on-field umpires currently officiating in the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, after he came out to the field wearing a smartwatch.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Kettleborough on Friday was seen wearing the watch during the first session on Day Two of the Test match being played at the Ageas Bowl. After realising his mistake, the umpire though immediately took off his watch and reported the incident to the ACU, which considered the incident a minor violation of the regulations, the report further said.

The ACU officials then spoke to Kettleborough and reminded him of his obligations under the Player and Match Officials Area Regulations (PMOA).

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in a cricket match. Earlier in 2018, Pakistan's players were spoken to by officials after taking the field wearing smartwatches during the Lord's Test.

Players and officials are obliged to hand over their phones (and any other transmitting devices) to anti-corruption officials ahead of the start of play.

At Stumps on Day Two, Pakistan were 223/9 with Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Khan batting on 60 and 1 respectively.

