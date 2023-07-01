Nathan Lyon bats in serious pain, runs on one leg as he helps Aussies add crucial runs in Lord's Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nathan Lyon

Australia's star off-spinner Nathan Lyon displayed a great act of bravery as he came out to bat despite suffering from a leg injury in the second Test of the Ashes 2023. After Australia went 9 down in the third innings of the Lord's Test, Lyon took the brave call of coming out to bat despite not being able to even walk properly. His act attracted applause from numerous cricket fans and pundits.

Lyon came out to bat limping in pain when the visitors were 264/9 with the fall of Josh Hazlewood's wicket. The crowd cheered loud for the off-spinner.

The ICC, England Cricket, Australia Cricket and numerous fans applauded the brave effort. "Nathan Lyon is courage personified," ICC wrote. "Fair play Nathan Lyon," England Cricket wrote. "A gutsy display from Nathan Lyon!" cricket.com.au wrote.

Lyon was being targeted with short-ball stuff and he was also hit on his abdomen as he was not able to move his legs while playing. In another video, Lyon is seen taking a run on one leg when Mitchell Starc hit a pull to the leg-side boundary as he was limping in pain. With short balls searing to him, Lyon kept attempting the pull and found the middle of the bat on many occasions and also hit a four in his 13-ball stay.

The off-spinner helped Australia amass 15 runs for the final wicket along with Starc, who scored 15 runs. Australia have set a 371-run target in front of England in the second Test match at Lord's. There were contributions from many in Australia's second innings but Usman Khawaja's 77 was by far the biggest of them. The next best scorer was Steven Smith, who made 34, whereas Marnus Labuschagne hit 30.

