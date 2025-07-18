ENG-C vs PAK-C Live: When and where to watch WCL 2025 match 1 live on TV and streaming? The stage is set for the season opener of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. England Champions will take on Pakistan Champions in the first game and here we have a look at the where to watch details of the clash.

The much-anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) kicks off with England Champions taking on Pakistan Champions. Big names from the past will take on each other, and the first game of the season will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 18.

It is worth noting that while Pakistan Champions will be led by Shahid Afridi, England Champions will be led by Eoin Morgan. Pakistan Champions were excellent in the first edition of the tournament; the side finished in second place in the standings and managed to reach the summit clash of the event as well, where they succumbed to a loss against India Champions.

On the other hand, England Champions had a forgettable season in the inaugural edition of the tournament. The side lost four of the five games that they played. Winning just one game, England Champions finished in last place in the standings, missing out on the knockout stages.

When and where to watch ENG-C vs PAK-C, WCL 2025 match 1 on TV and streaming in India?

With the tournament all set to kick off, many have been wondering where they can watch the upcoming game between England Champions and Pakistan Champions. The World Championship of Legends will be broadcast live on TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels. Whereas, the games will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

England Champions Squad: Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard(w), Usman Afzaal, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker