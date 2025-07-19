Live ENG C vs AUS C WCL Live Score: Hosts England meet Australia in Ashes rivalry in Birmingham England and Australia resume their Ashes rivalry as Edgbaston host the third match of the World Championship of Legends. England lost their tournament opener to Pakistan Champions a day ago and will be looking to bounce back strong.

England Champions face Australia Champions as the Ashes rivalry takes centre stage in the World Championship of Legends 2025. The veteran cricketers will relish their high-octane rivalry as Edgbaston is set to host the third match of the tournament.

Australia will be playing their first match in the tournament, while England are featuring in their second game. The Eoin Morgan-led England side went down to the Pakistan Champions in the tournament opener on July 18 after failing to chase 161. They will look to bounce back quickly. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard