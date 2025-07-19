Advertisement
England and Australia resume their Ashes rivalry as Edgbaston host the third match of the World Championship of Legends. England lost their tournament opener to Pakistan Champions a day ago and will be looking to bounce back strong.

England Champions face Australia Champions in WCL 2025.
England Champions face Australia Champions in WCL 2025. Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

England Champions face Australia Champions as the Ashes rivalry takes centre stage in the World Championship of Legends 2025. The veteran cricketers will relish their high-octane rivalry as Edgbaston is set to host the third match of the tournament. 

Australia will be playing their first match in the tournament, while England are featuring in their second game. The Eoin Morgan-led England side went down to the Pakistan Champions in the tournament opener on July 18 after failing to chase 161. They will look to bounce back quickly. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :ENG C vs AUS C WCL Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:19 PM (IST)Jul 19, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG C vs AUS C WCL Live: Which legends will be in action?

    This clash will bring together the Ashes rivalry with players like Shaun Marsh, Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell and Moeen Ali, among others involved.

  • 9:15 PM (IST)Jul 19, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG C vs AUS C WCL Live: England up against Australia in Ashes rivalry

    It's time for the Ashes rivalry to resume. England Champions are up against Australia Champions in the third match of the World Championship of Legends. The match will start a bit late as the previous match, at the same venue is still going on and had got delayed due to rain at Edgbaston.

