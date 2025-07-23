'End of career': Netizens react as Team India favours Sai Sudharsan over Karun Nair in 4th Test vs England The fourth Test between England and India got underway today at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors are 1-2 down in the series and must win this clash to stay alive in the series. Among three changes made, India have dropped Karun Nair, favouring Sai Sudharsan over him.

MANCHESTER:

Team India made three changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Birmingham, and two of them were forced due to injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep. However, the third change raised quite a few eyebrows as the visitors dropped Karun Nair. Sai Sudharsan has been included in India's playing XI, and he will bat at number three for them.

After not being able to cash in on any of his starts, Nair has found himself out of favour. He made his comeback to the Test team on this tour, after a long gap of eight years and things have changed pretty quickly for him. Nair's 'Dear Cricket, please give me one more chance' tweet in December 2022 had gone viral.

Since then, he plundered runs in Ranji Trophy too and fought his way back in the Test team. Notably, he had smashed a triple century in 2016 when England toured India but was later left out of the team. However, apart from the triple century, he has managed to score only 202 runs in 12 innings at an average of only 16.8, and doesn't have a single score of fifty or more.

Nair scored only 131 runs in six innings

On his comeback, Karun Nair was expected to set the stage on fire. He batted at number six at Headingley in Leeds in the first Test but he bagged a duck and then scored 20 runs in the second innings. India left out Sudharsan in the second and third Test and moved Nair up the order at three, only for him to register scores of 31 and 26 (in Birmingham), 40 and 14 (at Lord's), leaving his place vulnerable for the fourth Test.

He failed to convert any of the starts into a big score, and his dismissal in the second innings of Lord's, shouldering his arms for a delivery that thudded into his pads to be adjudged LBW, raised a lot of questions about his technique.

Meanwhile, after Nair was dropped in the fourth Test, netizens felt there is no way back for him now in the Test side as Sudharsan also deserves chances like he got in the Test series. It seems unlikely that Karun will get a chance in this series now and it also remains to be seen if the selectors will retain him in the squad for the next series at home against the West Indies.

Here's how netizens reacted

Also Read