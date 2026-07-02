Ellyse Perry to play in Women's T20 World Cup final despite injury? Coach drops major hint

New Delhi:

Australia star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is likely to play the Women's T20 World Cup final even if she is not fully fit, head coach Shelley Nitschke hinted at while speaking to reporters on Thursday. Perry was retired hurt midway through her innings in the semifinal against West Indies, citing a precautionary move due to "minor quad awareness."

Nitschke stated that there is no specific update on Perry as the team has not trained after their victory over the Windies at The Oval but remained optimistic of the veteran all-rounder making it to the final. On being asked whether Perry would play despite not fully well, the coach replied, "Yeah, potentially."

"I think there's still certain things that she wants to be able to do as well, [to] be able to still contribute to the team and hold her own, whether that's in the field or running between the wickets. But there is that element of, this is a World Cup final, so what's our tolerance there? So certainly a slightly different lens than perhaps some other times."

Nitschke speaks on Lucy Hamilton's contributions

Lucy Hamilton has been wicketless in the tournament so far but has been pretty mingy in the 11 overs she has bowled, giving runs at only 4.45 an over. The coach heaped praise on the 20-year-old left-arm seamer. "She [Hamilton] has been super impressive. I think to come into that game against India and bowl [in the] powerplay, and we know the powerplay is a big stage of the game for them and they come pretty hard, but to be able to have the composure and bowl as she did was excellent.

"And then again in the semi, she's got a pretty level head. I know she hasn't taken the wickets she would have liked and deserved, but she's created a couple of opportunities, which has been really important and excellent for her."

Australia to battle for their first World Cup since 2023

Australia women's team has not won a single World Cup since winning the T20 World Cup in 2023 when they defeated first-time finalists South Africa. That was also their last final in a women's ICC tournament, as they missed out on the T20 World Cup final next year and the ODI World Cup 2025 final.

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