Ellyse Perry creates world record, becomes most decorated cricketer ever after T20 World Cup 2026 win

New Delhi:

Australia legend Ellyse Perry added another feather to her illustrious cap with yet another T20 World Cup title under her belt. The veteran all-rounder helped the Aussies lift their seventh Women's T20 World Cup crown after a lop-sided win over England in the final at Lord's, London.

Perry, the legend, has now won nine ICC titles as she becomes the most decorated cricketer ever in men's and women's cricket. She was earlier tied with her former captain Alyssa Healy with eight titles but now goes past the former wicketkeeper with Australia's seventh T20 World Cup win.

The 35-year-old has won trophies left, right and centre. She has been part of Australia's seven World Cup-winning teams (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2026) and has clinched the ODI World Cup with the Aussies in 2013 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Healy now stands second with eight ICC titles. She was Perry's teammate in all of those T20 World Cup wins and ODI World Cup victories, apart from the 2026 one, as she retired from all international and domestic cricket earlier in the year.

Perry reflects on seventh T20 title

Perry reflected on achieving another historical milestone, stating the World Cup win is "truly special." "Oh yeah, today has been truly special. The atmosphere, the occasion, it's been absolutely phenomenal," Perry told broadcasters after the seven-wicket win. "I mean, I'm so grateful for every opportunity to play here. And then for it to have fallen our way, it's just been super special. It was an amazing performance from the girls against an awesome England team who've had a great campaign and who we respect tremendously. So to get over the line in Soph's first World Cup as captain too, and the way that we played throughout, it's just been an absolute joy to be a part of. I'm really over the moon."

On being asked what keeps her motivated to keep going at 35-plus, Perry said, "Just looking at our group, they are amazing people who always want to get better. We've had some things to work on and some challenges in the last couple of years. And I think to come through it the way we have and hopefully take our game to a new level and, most importantly, people have come out and enjoyed watching us play, that means so much to me. And to have the chance to be a part of that is a privilege of a lifetime. And it's been nice to make the most of it."

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