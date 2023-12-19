Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
  'Ego shopping at its best' - Mixed reactions galore as Pat Cummins becomes most expensive buy in IPL history

'Ego shopping at its best' - Mixed reactions galore as Pat Cummins becomes most expensive buy in IPL history

Pat Cummins pipped Sam Curran to become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Curran had received INR 18.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 15:07 IST
Pat Cummins (left) and Kaviya Maran (right).
Pat Cummins (left) and Kaviya Maran (right).

Australia's incumbent skipper Pat Cummins is arguably at the peak of his career. The Aussie retained the Ashes in England, guided Australia to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC 2021-23 cycle) title and helped Australia to claim their record-sixth ODI World Cup silverware.

And just when everyone thought that his dream year was over his luck took a leap of faith as the 30-year-old became the most expensive buy ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The winners of the 2016 edition of the IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their bank and splurged INR 20.5 crore on the Sydney-born to rope him in.

Cummins became the most sought-after name at the auction and triggered an intense bidding war between Sunrisers and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB and Sunrisers kept pushing each other and ultimately Kaviya Maran's SRH won the war to rope Cummins in.

Cummins' feat has attracted several reactions across social media platforms, here are some of them:

