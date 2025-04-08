'Ee sala cup RCB de': Former IPL winner with CSK and MI backs Bengaluru to win title in 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won all the away matches in the Indian Premier League 2025 so far. They have three wins in four matches and are off to a flying start in the tournament. Former IPL winner with CSK and MI has backed RCB can win the title in 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a strong start to the Indian Premier League 2025 as they have won three of their first four matches. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in their fourth match as the bowlers denied a strong MI attack of a famous win after their batters put up 221 on the board.

IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Ambati Rayudu, has backed the RCB team can finally end its wait for an IPL title and this could be the year when they can win the crown in the 18th season.

"If you look at their team, they have a pretty set combination," Rayudu said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "If you see the teams that are not doing well in the IPL, they are still trying their combinations. But RCB is one team, along with Delhi [Capitals (DC) and Punjab [Kings (PBKS)] to some extent, who have got their combinations well set for the season."

He stated that he has enjoyed RCB's cricket, before adding that the Bengaluru franchise can finally end the wait this time. "I have always enjoyed their [RCB's] cricket. We have fun at their expense, only because nobody talks about DC or Punjab. Only because RCB always has a team that can win the IPL. But somehow, they come short because of their own shortcomings. Nobody else defeats them, it's them. But this year, with [Rajat] Patidar [as captain], ee sala cup RCB de (this year the cup is RCB's)," he said.

In his first season as captain, Rajat Patidar has been doing the work well with the bat and in the captaincy too. For instance, Patidar decided to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 16th over against Mumbai Indians when Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma were taking the game away from RCB.

Rayudu highlighted the captaincy decisions of Patidar. "For me, the biggest takeaway in that captaincy during those 20 overs is getting Bhuvi early," Rayudu said. "Because you generally associate Bhuvi to bowling either 19th or 20th. But getting Bhuvi early when they really needed experience, when they needed to get the game back into their control, I felt was a brilliant move.

"Because he could have gone [to] Krunal again, thinking that we have Hazlewood and Bhuvi. But even the execution from Bhuvi and Hazlewood was amazing. And this also shows this IPL is different, because there is no dew. Bowling yorkers even in the second innings has become slightly more easier. And also with the use of saliva," he added.