Eden Gardens could be stripped of hosting T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, depends on ifs and buts

New Delhi:

When the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule, they clarified that India will play their semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, unless it’s against Pakistan. In that case, Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium will host the marquee clash. For that matter, even if it’s not against India, Colombo will host Pakistan’s semi-final, subject to their qualification.

However, in case they don’t, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens was scheduled to host the semi-final 1. However, 10 days prior to that, ICC is contemplating the idea, as they are now considering Colombo as the venue for the first semi-final, even if Sri Lanka qualify. In short, if either Sri Lanka and Pakistan progress to the semi-final from group B of the Super Eights, Eden Gardens could be stripped of the opportunity. However, if neither teams progress, Kolkata will be hosting the marquee clash on March 4.

“Semi-final 1 is a floating arrangement with the match to be held in either Colombo or Kolkata. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo on 4 March. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semi-finals, but Sri Lanka do qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo,” an ICC official told ESPNcricinfo.

Mess to be a fan

The fans will be kept in the dark until the last moment, as they won’t be able to book tickets for the semi-final or the final. A similar instance was observed during the Champions Trophy 2025, which only added more chaos.

Even as things stand, if Pakistan qualify for the final of the competition, Narendra Modi Stadium will be axed of the opportunity to host the summit clash, which will be moved to Colombo. In such a scenario, the fans will have to wait until the final moment to book tickets and reservations. However, as past experiences suggest, the travel becomes extremely expensive in the end, adding more worry for the fans.

