EDC vs PNC Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy team, captaincy picks for WCL 2025 Match 1

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) will get underway with the clash between the England Champions and the Pakistan Champions. Shahid Afridi is the captain of the Pakistan team, while Eoin Morgan will lead the English side.
In the previous face-off last year, Pakistan Champions had emerged victorious by a massive margin of 79 runs. Even this time around, the Pakistan team is looking extremely strong as the likes of Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, and Shoaib Malik, even as Sarfraz Ahmed and Saeed Ajmal are unavailable for the tournament opener.
As for England, Sir Alastair Cook is set to feature as he makes his comeback to competitive cricket for the first time since 2023. Moreover, this will be his first appearance in T20 cricket since 2015. Apart from Morgan, England Champions also boast of players like Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali, and Ryan Sidebottom, among others.
Probable Playing XIs
England Champions: Phil Mustard (WK), Alastair Cook, James Vince, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom
Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal (WK), Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi (C), Abdul Razzaq, Imad Wasim, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal
EDC vs PNC Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper - Phil Mustard, Kamran Akmal
Batters - James Vince (C), Eoin Morgan
All-Rounders - Moeen Ali (VC), Mohammad Hafeez, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Bowlers - Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir
Captaincy Options
Captains - Kamran Akmal, Shahid Afridi
Vice-Captains - Sohail Tanvir, Ravi Bopara
Squads
Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin
England Champions: Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard(w), Usman Afzaal, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker.
