Work in progress for a new anti-discrimination unit, says ECB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Anti-discrmination unit in works: ECB

The "Black Lives Matter" movement played a key factor in bringing lots of changes in how people perceived discrimination. Taking the knee before the start of every cricket match is one such addition to the game. The English & Wales Cricket Board has now come forward and has expressed its idea of confronting & resolving discrimination in every form and all the matters related to it.

Going all out on this idea, the ECB earlier said that they are working towards a structured development plan and the idea of setting up this unit has been unanimously approved by the board. The ECB has structured the development of this unit in phases and has established a significant role for the Head of Discipline who will be the prime in charge of managing discrimination allegations. The ECB further said that this role will be supported by two managers and will be fully operational from June 2022. This unit is said to have separate systems accountable for resolving the incidents surrounding the players and all the ECB employees.

The ECB was forced to put all the necessary systems in place after Yorkshire player Gary Ballance confessed that he had used a racial slur against his ex-teammate Azeem Rafiq. As a result, the ECB has handed changes and has banned Yorkshire county from hosting international matches. At this point, the ECB has confirmed that it is closely working with key stakeholders to regulate this body and ensure its proper functioning.

According to the latest reports published by the ECB, more than 30 organizations have hired and appointed new NEDs (Non- Executive Directors) in 6 months.

(Inputs from PTI)