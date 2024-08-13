ECB, Cricket Scotland in talks to decide combination of Team Great Britain for Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Scotland at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The ECB and Cricket Scotland have begun talks to field a men's and a women's team representing Team Great Britain at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Notably, cricket will mark its return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900 and therefore the event will witness the conduct of a men's and a women's T20I competition.

As per reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to organize the women's competition first and then the men's tournament rather than running them simultaneously.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the ICC is planning to make it a six-team tournament and most likely use its ranking system to determine the teams to qualify for the global event.

Both Cricket Scotland and ECB have held talks about deciding the framework of the side combining players from both Scotland and England in the men's and women's circuits.

"With the Los Angeles Olympics four years away, it's very early stages, but we're talking to Team GB and Cricket Scotland about the next steps we need to take," an ECB spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

"Once again Great Britain's Olympians have captured the national imagination with their exploits in Paris this year, and we look forward to working together to compete when cricket returns to the Olympic stage in 2028.

"Along with England and Wales hosting Women's and Men's [T20] World Cups in 2026 and 2030, it's another great opportunity to grow the game and inspire more people to develop a love for cricket."

While the finalized team will represent both boards, the ECB will be the nominated governing body.

The chief executive of the British Olympic Association, Andy Anson has confirmed that the ECB will have to work in tandem with Cricket Scotland while being at the centre of the development.

"We've got good experience in golf, in rugby and in women's football, of how the Four Nations [England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland] can come together and nominate one country to be the main governing body and work with the other countries. So I think cricket will be the same," Anson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The ECB will be at the centre of that. They'll have to work with Cricket Scotland to make sure that happens properly. We will help them sign agreements to come together and create a single national governing body, as we have done in those other sports. We are working very closely with the ECB to make them become the fully fledged National Olympic Committee member," he added.