ECB announces central contracts; Ben Stokes, Bethell pen two-year deal, Bairstow, Livingstone not offered Ben Stokes has penned a two-year central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board, hinting at his intent to play the 2027 Ashes despite the recent injuries. Stokes has been showing commitment to Test cricket as he is playing only the red-ball format.

New Delhi:

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the central contracts for the 2025-26 with 30 players awarded the deals. Test captain Ben Stokes, limited-overs captain Harry Brook, senior players Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Adil Rashid are part of the two-year deal among the 14 players. Meanwhile, 12 players are on a one-year deal with the board.

Stokes' two-year contract highlights the all-rounder's intent to play the 2027 Ashes for England at home despite being pegged back by recurrent injuries. He has not played a white-ball international format since November 2023 and has played only in the Tests.

Among the 30 players, 14 have been handed two-year contracts, 12 one-year deals and four players - Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes and Mitchell Stanley - are in development contracts.

Meanwhile, Sonny Baker, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton and Luke Wood have been handed contracts for the first time. Notably, Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, and the retired Chris Woakes were not offered contracts.

"This year’s central contract group reflects the depth and strength of talent we have across England Men’s cricket," Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said.

"We have awarded two-year deals to our multi-format players, so we can manage their workloads responsibly and give them the stability they need to perform across formats.

"We have also secured a number of white-ball players on longer agreements to help us plan effectively around the growing franchise calendar and ensure England remains their priority. This structure allows us to support our players properly while maintaining strong squads across all formats as much as possible," he added.

List of players in England men's central contracts

Two-year contracts: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Josh Tongue (until Sep 30, 2027)

One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Mark Wood (until Sep 30, 2026)

Development contracts: Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes, Mitchell Stanley

Lapsed contracts: Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, John Turner