ECB announce schedule for home season, Test match vs Zimbabwe likely to clash with IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a blockbuster home season for 2025 as the men's and women's teams will be busy across all the formats. However, like this year, the home season is yet again likely to clash with the last leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier this year, quite a few England players were not available for their respective teams in IPL 2024 as they were scheduled to play four T20Is at home against Pakistan.

The Test team's IPL-bound players are likely to face a similar fate next year as England are scheduled to face Zimbabwe in the one-off red-ball encounter starting from May 22 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Reportedly, the franchises were not happy with the IPL schedule clashing with international matches and it remains to be seen if the BCCI will announce the schedule of IPL 2025 accordingly. The Test match will be a pre-cursor to a five-match series against India that will commence on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

England's men's and women's teams will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the West Indies. The Women's team will also face India Women in five T20Is and three ODIs from June 28 to July 22. Meanwhile, the men's white-ball team will conclude the home summer with three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa. England's international summer will end on September 14.

Interestingly, England will soon tour for a return series to the rainbow nation for three T20Is starting from September 17. ECB's Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould was delighted to host West Indies, South Africa, India and Zimbabwe during the home season. Moreover, he also confirmed that India and England Women will face off in a one-off Test at Lord's in 2026.

"India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last Men’s Test series here was a nail-biter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive. I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for the white ball series, following this year’s Men’s Test series.

"To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a Men's Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit. Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing test cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future.

"I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion and one of real significance," he said.

England's schedule for home season in 2025

England Men v Zimbabwe - Test

Only Men's Test: 22–25 May - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England Women v West Indies - T20I Series

1st T20I: 21 May - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

2nd T20I: 23 May - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

3rd T20I: 26 May - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

England Women v West Indies - ODI Series

1st ODI: 30 May - The County Ground, Derby

2nd ODI: 4 June - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

3rd ODI: 7 June - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

England Men v West Indies - ODI Series

1st ODI: 29 May - Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI: 1 June - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: 3 June - The Kia Oval, London

England Men v West Indies - T20I Series

1st T20I: 6 June - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

2nd T20I: 8 June - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd T20I: 10 June - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

England Men v India - Test Series

1st Test: 20–24 June - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2–6 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10–14 July - Lord’s, London

4th Test: 23–27 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July – 4 August - The Kia Oval, London

England Women v India - T20I Series

1st T20I: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd T20I: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd T20I: 4 July - The Kia Oval, London

4th T20I: 9 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th T20I: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham

England Women v India - ODI Series

1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord’s, London

3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

England Men v South Africa - ODI Series

1st ODI: 2 September - Headingley, Leeds

2nd ODI: 4 September - Lord’s, London

3rd ODI: 7 September - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

England Men v South Africa - T20I Series

1st T20I: 10 September - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2nd T20I: 12 September - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I: 14 September - Trent Bridge, Nottingham