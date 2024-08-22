ECB announce schedule for home season, Test match vs Zimbabwe likely to clash with IPL 2025

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a blockbuster home season for 2025 as the men's and women's teams will be busy across all the formats. However, like this year, the home season is yet again likely to clash with the last leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier this year, quite a few England players were not available for their respective teams in IPL 2024 as they were scheduled to play four T20Is at home against Pakistan.
The Test team's IPL-bound players are likely to face a similar fate next year as England are scheduled to face Zimbabwe in the one-off red-ball encounter starting from May 22 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Reportedly, the franchises were not happy with the IPL schedule clashing with international matches and it remains to be seen if the BCCI will announce the schedule of IPL 2025 accordingly. The Test match will be a pre-cursor to a five-match series against India that will commence on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.
England's men's and women's teams will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the West Indies. The Women's team will also face India Women in five T20Is and three ODIs from June 28 to July 22. Meanwhile, the men's white-ball team will conclude the home summer with three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa. England's international summer will end on September 14.
Interestingly, England will soon tour for a return series to the rainbow nation for three T20Is starting from September 17. ECB's Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould was delighted to host West Indies, South Africa, India and Zimbabwe during the home season. Moreover, he also confirmed that India and England Women will face off in a one-off Test at Lord's in 2026.
"India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last Men’s Test series here was a nail-biter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive. I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for the white ball series, following this year’s Men’s Test series.
"To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a Men's Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit. Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing test cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future.
"I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion and one of real significance," he said.
England's schedule for home season in 2025
England Men v Zimbabwe - Test
Only Men's Test: 22–25 May - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England Women v West Indies - T20I Series
1st T20I: 21 May - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury
2nd T20I: 23 May - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
3rd T20I: 26 May - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
England Women v West Indies - ODI Series
1st ODI: 30 May - The County Ground, Derby
2nd ODI: 4 June - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester
3rd ODI: 7 June - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
England Men v West Indies - ODI Series
1st ODI: 29 May - Edgbaston, Birmingham
2nd ODI: 1 June - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd ODI: 3 June - The Kia Oval, London
England Men v West Indies - T20I Series
1st T20I: 6 June - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
2nd T20I: 8 June - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
3rd T20I: 10 June - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
England Men v India - Test Series
1st Test: 20–24 June - Headingley, Leeds
2nd Test: 2–6 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham
3rd Test: 10–14 July - Lord’s, London
4th Test: 23–27 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5th Test: 31 July – 4 August - The Kia Oval, London
England Women v India - T20I Series
1st T20I: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
2nd T20I: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
3rd T20I: 4 July - The Kia Oval, London
4th T20I: 9 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5th T20I: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham
England Women v India - ODI Series
1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord’s, London
3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
England Men v South Africa - ODI Series
1st ODI: 2 September - Headingley, Leeds
2nd ODI: 4 September - Lord’s, London
3rd ODI: 7 September - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
England Men v South Africa - T20I Series
1st T20I: 10 September - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
2nd T20I: 12 September - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3rd T20I: 14 September - Trent Bridge, Nottingham