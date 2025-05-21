ECB announce England Lions squad for series against India A, Chris Woakes included India A is set to tour England Lions in the next few days for two four-day matches ahead of the face-off between the senior teams. The first four-day game is scheduled to get underway on May 30.

New Delhi:

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the England Lions' 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match series against India A. James Rew of Somerset has been appointed the skipper of the squad with the opening four-day game set to be played from Friday (30 May) at the Spitfire Ground in St Lawrence.

Among a host of players from domestic cricket, the selectors have picked international stars - Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed and Dan Mousley have been included in the squad. Woakes is making a comeback after an ankle injury delayed the start of his summer. On the other hand, Rehan Ahmed's brother Farhan Ahmed has also been selected and the two brothers are picked in the same squad for the very first time.

Meanwhile, Essex batter Jordan Cox is also set to return for the second match after recovering from an abdominal muscle injury which ruled him out of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe that will start from May 22.

"This series against a strong India A side is a huge opportunity for an exciting and highly talented group of players. It will provide an opportunity both individually and collectively to excel on the international stage as we continue to succession plan for England’s future needs," ECB Performance of Director for Men's Cricket, Ed Barney said.

Meanwhile, BCCI also recently announced their squad for the India A team for the England tour. Karun Nair and Ishan Kishan have made their respective comebacks in the team.

England Lions squad vs India A: James Rew (C), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes

India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey