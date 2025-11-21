Earthquake in Dhaka halts Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test for a few minutes The second Bangladesh vs Ireland Test came to a sudden halt on Day 3 in Dhaka, following an earthquake. The Ghorashal area of Narsingdi district in eastern Bangladesh was the epicentre and the eastern and Northeastern parts of India were also affected by the tremors.

Dhaka:

Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland came to a sudden halt after an earthquake hit the capital city of Dhaka at around 10:38 local time on Friday, November 21. The players and the umpires quickly left the pitch and assembled outside the boundary and even the members of the media came down running from the press box. The magnitude of the earthquake was around 5.5 and the epicentre was found to be the Ghorashal area of Narsingdi district in eastern Bangladesh, while the tremors also affected the eastern and Northeastern parts of India.

The small crowd at the Shere Bangla Stadium looked for some shelter as they ran helter-skelter. Some even left the stadium, as per an ESPNCricinfo report. There were reports of at least two damaged buildings in Dhaka, but no casualties were reported until then. Tremors were felt in Kolkata, Guwahati and neighbouring areas as well in the eastern part of India.

The match resumed after three minutes, before Bangladesh didn't take much time in sending back the set Stephan Doheny and Andy McBrine. Taijul Islam accounted for both and Bangladesh were up and running again.

Bangladesh's lead goes past 250

Bangladesh are heads and shoulders ahead in the second Test, having taken a 211-run lead in the first innings. Taijul and Khaled Ahmed wrapped up Ireland's innings on 265 as Bangladesh ended up taking two more wickets before lunch break. Lorcan Tucker stayed unbeaten on 75 and Jordan Neil also contributed a handy 49 in the latter part of the innings to stretch Ireland's score, but they were still unable to save the follow-on. However, Bangladesh didn't enforce it.

Bangladesh have started well, stitching an unbeaten partnership of 41 until tea and would be eyeing setting a target of somewhere in excess of 400 for Ireland to chase down.