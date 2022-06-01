Early setback for Aussies as head coach Andrew McDonald tests positive for COVID

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andrew McDonal test COVID positive

fter a lot of mud-slinging in the coaching personnel change for the Australian Cricket team, Andrew McDermott took on the baton from Justin Langer as the head coach in February 2022. Langer who had a fantastic run with the Australian team after the sandpaper gate finished on a high with a T20 World Cup win and an Ashes victory. Cricket Australia sacked Langer earlier this year citing differences between players and the head coach. Reportedly, Langer, whose contract had expired after the 2021-22 Ashes was offered an extension of six months, which he refused.

After hell broke loose and Langer was sacked, Cricket Australia appointed McDonald as the head coach for both the red ball and white ball format. McDonald who was about to kickstart his coaching stint with Sri Lanka has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not join the Aussie camp for the first week. Cricket Australia has further confirmed that McDonald will isolate for a week and will resume normal duties starting June 8, ahead of their second T20 game. "Australian men's team head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be delayed in traveling to Sri Lanka for the start of the T20I series," Cricket Australia stated on Wednesday. Filling in the shoes of McDonald, Michael Di Venuto will act as the interim coach. Australia starts their tour on June 7, where they will take the field against Sri Lanka on June 7.

The selected players in the ODI and Australia A squads are all scheduled to fly this week. Andrew McDonald had a pretty decent stint with the Aussie team earlier this year when they played Pakistan in their backyard. Cricket Australia has further named former test and Victoria seamer Clint McKay as a part of the coaching staff along with spin bowling coach Sri Sriram. Adding on to the coaching staff, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and former Melbourne Renegades veteran Andre Borovec are all set to join the Australian team before two match test series in Galle which is scheduled for a June 29 start.

