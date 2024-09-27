Dwayne Bravo leaves CSK, joins new team as mentor ahead of IPL 2025 after retirement

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Dwayne Bravo was part of Chennai Super Kings' support staff as a bowling consultant for a couple of seasons in the IPL

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the mentor ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Bravo, who retired from all forms of cricket on Thursday, September 26, will replace Gautam Gambhir in the role. This means Bravo will leave his role as bowling consultant for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a role which he signed for last two seasons in the IPL.

Bravo last played in the IPL in 2022 for CSK but stayed with the franchise as part of the support staff for the last couple of seasons. Bravo continued to ply his trade as a player in other leagues such as CPL, MLC and ILT20, however, was replaced by Ben Stokes for CSK in the 2023 edition.

Bravo's appointment as mentor will not be restricted just to the IPL but will be in the role in the Knight Riders' franchises in the CPL, MLC and ILT20 - Trinbago, Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi respectively.

"DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20," Venky Mysore, Knight Riders CEO said on Bravo's appointment.

"I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players," Bravo, who played for the Mumbai Indians, CSK and Gujarat Lions in his time as a player in the IPL, said while sharing his excitement of joining the new franchise.

Bravo's appointment follows KKR support staff's mass exodus to the Indian team. Gambhir, under whose mentorship KKR won their third title, is now the head coach of the Indian men's team while assistant coach Abhishek Nayar is also with the national side in the same job description.