Dwaine Pretorius on belief, balance, and role of modern T20 all-rounder in Impact Player world: Exclusive

Results can distort reality in T20 cricket, especially early in a tournament. Sharjah Warriorz’ opening losses in the ILT20 created external pressure, but internally, the side remained convinced it was operating far closer to the mark than the table suggested. The margins were fine, the execution occasionally flawed, but the structure, according to those inside the dressing room, was sound. It is this distinction between performance and outcome that has defined Sharjah’s recovery.

Dwaine Pretorius, one of the most experienced figures in the squad, has seen enough franchise cycles to recognise false alarms. Having played across leagues where early stumbles often precede strong finishes, Pretorius believes Sharjah’s revival was less about tactical overhaul and more about trusting the process already in place. Reflecting on Sharjah’s change in momentum, the veteran all-rounder emphasised that belief never wavered, even during the defeats.

“To be honest, I think we played some good cricket in the games that we did lose. The MI Emirates game, we probably should have won that one. We got ourselves into a winning position and then found a way to lose out of that one,” Pretorious told India TV in an exclusive interview.

“I think we played some good cricket against ADKR, barring that last over from me. Yeah, I think we played some good cricket. So the momentum was always there, the belief was always there that we can turn it around. And I think we are probably playing at about 80% at the moment and finding ways to win and playing well as a team,” he added.

Matheesha Pathirana’s return and immediate impact

While belief provided the foundation, personnel stability helped sharpen execution. Sharjah’s bowling unit, in particular, gained clarity with the return of Matheesha Pathirana. In T20 cricket, where death overs frequently decide matches, Pathirana’s presence offered both tactical flexibility and psychological assurance, which is something Pretorius believes elevated the entire group rather than just the attack.

Notably, the Sri Lankan pacer, who was sold for INR 18 crore in the IPL auction, claimed four wickets in two matches and played a major role in Sharjah’s turnaround from three consecutive defeats to two back-to-back wins. Pretorious commended that, stating that his impact only made the team stronger.

“I think he's bowled beautifully since his comeback. But when you start with a new franchise, it's always about finding those combinations and the combinations that work for you. But definitely, I think he's bowled beautifully, especially in the last game. I think he bowled really well and he bowled really well against MI Emirates as well in those death overs. So yeah, definitely. Pathirana in a team always makes a stronger team,” Pretorious added.

Happy with the role, Pretorious talks of executing better

Pretorius’ own role has evolved in parallel with Sharjah’s settling process. Rarely afforded the luxury of long innings, he has instead been deployed as a late-order accelerator, a role that demands clarity, restraint, and an understanding that impact is not always reflected in volume. His strike rate may catch the eye, but it is his acceptance of role definition that underlines his importance to the side. On whether he sees himself as a finisher or as someone who could bat higher, Pretorius was unequivocal about putting team needs first.

"Oh, wherever the team needs me, I've been really working hard to make sure that I can come in as that finisher. I think it's an important role in a team. I do possess some power and also a good cricket brain to try and sum up situations. I think my cameos have put us in a good position to compete in games. Again, maybe one or two more sixes and all of a sudden it would have been a different game at the back end there,” the 36-year-old mentioned.

“I really enjoy the finisher role and I think cricket is moving into a stage now where players are really getting to a position where they need to master certain roles. You'll get the players that obviously do a bit of both, but I think if you can really get to players that master a certain role, your team becomes more effective. I'm really working hard to make sure that I can finish off the innings as strong.

“When you go into different teams, you're not always going to have the opportunity to bat higher because of the strength of the batting units these days. So, if you can carve out the niche for yourself and finishing off the game as quite strong, hopefully that adds some more value to the team,” he added.

Impact Player rule, boon or bane?

That evolving definition of roles, however, has been complicated by the introduction of the impact player rule. First introduced in the IPL, it was later adopted by ILT20 as well. Now, it’s a regulation that has sparked debate across leagues and particularly unsettled all-rounders. For players like Pretorius, whose value traditionally lies in balance, the rule represents both a tactical opportunity and an existential challenge.

Sharing his perspective on the impact player rule, Pretorius acknowledged its strategic upside while warning of its broader implications.

“I think it creates a different balance to any game. I think it is a dangerous rule for all-rounders. Sharjah has actually used it quite effectively this season so far. It's the first team that I've seen that the all-rounder role has actually been used as the super sup or the impact. So, for instance, myself, there's a few games where if we batted well, I would not have played. But if we struggled with the batting and we needed some impetus at the back end, I would play and then I would give them an extra bowling option.

“Ideally, in the ideal world, the impact player is not a good thing for all-rounders, but not all leagues use it. At the end of the day, it is just part of ILT20 and also the IPL and you need to find a way to make yourself more effective. It puts players under pressure to make sure that their skill set is so good that they can't be left out for the impact player. So, it's really fun, but it creates that extra depth for any team,” Pretorious concluded.