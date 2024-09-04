Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, fixtures, updated squads and all you need to know

Duleep Trophy 2024 Schedule: Shubman Gill-led India A will clash against Abhimanyu Easwaran's India B in the opening match of the tournament at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting on September 5 with star cricketers KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel in action.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 16:18 IST
Duleep Trophy 2024 schedule teams
Image Source : PTI India A players ahead of the Duleep Trophy match in Bengaluru on September 4, 2024

The star cricketers are set to return to action as the Duleep Trophy tournament kicks off India's domestic season 2024-25 on Thursday, September 5. Shubman Gill-led India A team will clash against Rishabh Abhimanyu Easwaran's India B in the mouth-watering opening fixture in Bengaluru with plenty of star cricketers in their ranks.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly keeping a close eye on the tournament as the majority of senior cricketers feature in the four-day First-Class tournament. Players will be eager to prove their worth ahead of the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

The star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and young speedster Umran Malik were pulled out due to illness and were replaced by Navdeep Saini and Gourav Yadav respectively. The veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who last played competitive cricket during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June, has been withdrawn from the India B team. 

Duleep Trophy 2024 Squads (Updated)

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Fixtures:

  • 09:30 AM, September 05-08 - India A vs India B at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • 09:30 AM, September 05-08 - India C vs India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur
  • 09:30 AM, September 12-15 - India A vs India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur
  • 09:30 AM, September 12-15 - India B vs India C at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur
  • 09:30 AM, September 19-22 - India B vs India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur
  • 09:30 AM, September 19-22 - India A vs India C at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of all Duleep Trophy 2024 matches on the JioCinema application and website for free but unfortunately, the live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. 

