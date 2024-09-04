Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, fixtures, updated squads and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India A players ahead of the Duleep Trophy match in Bengaluru on September 4, 2024

The star cricketers are set to return to action as the Duleep Trophy tournament kicks off India's domestic season 2024-25 on Thursday, September 5. Shubman Gill-led India A team will clash against Rishabh Abhimanyu Easwaran's India B in the mouth-watering opening fixture in Bengaluru with plenty of star cricketers in their ranks.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly keeping a close eye on the tournament as the majority of senior cricketers feature in the four-day First-Class tournament. Players will be eager to prove their worth ahead of the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

The star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and young speedster Umran Malik were pulled out due to illness and were replaced by Navdeep Saini and Gourav Yadav respectively. The veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who last played competitive cricket during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June, has been withdrawn from the India B team.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Squads (Updated)

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Fixtures:

09:30 AM, September 05-08 - India A vs India B at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

09:30 AM, September 05-08 - India C vs India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur

09:30 AM, September 12-15 - India A vs India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur

09:30 AM, September 12-15 - India B vs India C at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur

09:30 AM, September 19-22 - India B vs India D at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur

09:30 AM, September 19-22 - India A vs India C at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of all Duleep Trophy 2024 matches on the JioCinema application and website for free but unfortunately, the live telecast will not be available on any TV channel.