Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and others in action on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

India's domestic season is set to get underway with the Duleep Trophy on Thursday, September 5 but unlike the previous seasons, the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 will garner many more eyeballs as some of the biggest names of Indian cricket are set to participate in the premier red-ball tournament.

The Duleep Trophy will also allow the Men's Selection Committee headed by Ajit Agarkar to select India's squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh.

Therefore, the almost certain players and those who are probables for the Test side will be hoping to display scintillating performances in the Duleep Trophy to stake their claims on the Test squad for the Bangladesh series.

Duleep Trophy Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 season get underway?

The first match of the Duleep Trophy will be played between Team A and B at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 5 from 9:30 AM onwards.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Where to watch the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament on TV?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network.

Duleep Trophy squads:

Team A:

Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Team C:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D:

Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Schedule