Duleep Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran's unbeaten 143 leads India B's fightback against India C on Day 3

Abhimanyu Easwaran registered a brilliant unbeaten century to keep India B alive in the Duleep Trophy 2024 second-round match against India C on Saturday, September 14. The match is likely to result in a draw after India B scored a total of 309/7 in their reply to India C's first innings total of 525 on Day 3 in Anantpur.

Starting Day 3 from 124/0, India B witnessed an embarrassing collapse in the first session. Both Easwaran and Jagadeesan managed to add just five more runs before the latter lost his wicket in the 40th over.

Haryana's pace all-rounder Anshul Kamboj took all first five wickets to stumble India B to 194/5 but Easwaran played a captain's knock by scoring 143* off 262 balls to keep his team alive. He remained alive at the end of the day's play as India B managed to score a total of 309/7 in 101 overs.