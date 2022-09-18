Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER Duleep Trophy 2022: South Zone tear through North in Semis after empathic 645-run win, play West Zone in final

Highlights North Zone had a horrible collapse on Day 4 after they lost 9 wickets in 30 runs

Sai Kishor scalped 10 wickets in the match with seven in first innings

South Zone will meet West Zone on September 21 in the final of the Duleep Trophy

South Zone are through to the final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 after an emphatic 645-run win as they swapped the North Zone aside on Day 4 of the semifinal. Courtesy of the win, they will now play in the final against West Zone, who got the better of the Central Zone in the other semifinal clash.

Needing a massive 740 runs to win the match, the North Zone was never in the contest and faced a titanic collapse on Day 4 as the likes of Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Tanay Thyagarajan all ended with three wickets each. The three wickets for Sai Kishore saw him end with 10 wickets and was adjourned 'Player of the Match' for his exploits. He had scalped seven wickets in the first innings.

Match Highlights

South Zone 630/8 d : Rohan Kunnummal -143, Mayank Dagar - 184/3

& 316/4 d : Ravi Teja - 104, Pulkit Narang - 102/2

North Zone 207: Nishant Sindhu - 40, Sai Kishore - 70/7

& 94 - Yash Dhull - 59, Tanay Thyagarajan - 12/3

The North Zone had a very terrible afternoon on Sunday as they made a poor impression against the South Zone bowling. After being 64/1 at one stage the entire team was then bowled out for 94 as they lost nine wickets in a span of 30 runs. Yash Dhull was the alone warrior as he ended with 59 runs in the second innings.

The match saw hundreds for Rohan Kunnummal, Hanuma Vihari, and Ricky Bhui in the first innings while Ravi Teja got a ton in the second innings.

South to meet West Zone in final

The final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will be contested between South Zone and the West Zone at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The West Zone got the better of the Central Zone by 279 runs to book a place in the final. The final will be played over five days, starting on Wednesday (September 21).

