Dukes ball not fit for Test cricket? Shubman Gill unhappy with ball change, Stuart Broad lashes out on X India captain Shubman Gill was visibly upset after a ball change within 10 overs on Day 2. India were forced to change the ball again after 48 deliveries. Former cricketer Stuart Broad also lashed out at frequent ball changes, calling out Dukes manufacturers.

London:

India captain Shubman Gill was visibly unhappy after the visitors were forced to change the new ball after just 10 overs. The ball failed to pass the hoop test, and following which, the umpires called for a ball change. However, Gill was handed a much older ball, which made him lose his calm. He argued with the on-field umpires in the middle, but nothing much happened.

England took advantage of the old ball as Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse built a good partnership. Nevertheless, 48 balls after the first ball change, India were forced to request again. The second ball failed to pass the hoop test as well, and India was given a third ball. Even though India didn’t complain again, but it raises a strong question - whether the Dukes ball is fit for Test cricket.

Former cricketer Stuart Broad also expressed his unhappiness with the deterioration of the Duke’s ball in the last few years. He mentioned that the ball should last at least 80 overs and not just 10. He called for a fixation after terming it ‘unacceptable’.

The cricket ball should be like a fine wicket keeper. Barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it’s been 5 years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs. Not 10,” Broad posted on X.

Meanwhile, both India vice-captain Rishabh Pant and England captain were asked about the deterioration of the Dukes ball in Test cricket ahead of the match. Ben Stokes noted that the ball generally gets softer, much earlier than it is accepted and often gets out of shape. He stated that the situation is not ideal and noted that the hoops may not be of the appropriate size for Dukes ball.