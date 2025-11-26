Dubai Capitals announce Dasun Shanaka as captain for ILT20 2025-26 season Dubai Capitals have named Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as captain for ILT20 2025–26. Fresh off a title win, he brings strong T20 form and leadership experience, with coach Hemang Badani backing him ahead of their December 2 opener.

Dubai:

Dubai Capitals have confirmed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as their captain for the fourth edition of the International League T20. The defending champions finalised the decision ahead of the new campaign, backing Shanaka’s experience and leadership pedigree from his time at the international level.

Shanaka, who was part of the Capitals’ title-winning squad last season, brings a substantial T20 record to the job, with contributions across both disciplines over more than a hundred matches. Team officials indicated that the aim is to build on the stability of their retained core while adding a fresh direction under the new captain.

Notably, in the last edition of the marquee competition, the 34-year-old made 164 runs in 12 matches at a whopping strike rate of 202.46. His finishing will once again be key for Dubai, as they begin their campaign against Desert Vipers on December 2. Meanwhile, reacting to the appointment, Shanaka stated that the suad is hungry and they aim to play a fearless brand of cricket.

“It's a huge honour to lead Dubai Capitals. This franchise has shown tremendous belief in me, and I'm excited to take on the responsibility. We have a balanced, hungry squad, and I'm confident we can play fearless cricket and make our fans proud this season,” Shanaka said.

Head coach Hemang Badani echoed the franchise’s confidence in the new captain. Calling him a player’s captain, he expects the players to carry the same mindset that helped the team clinch the title last season.

“Dasun brings calmness, intent and a great understanding of the game. He leads by example, and the boys rally around him. With the squad we've built and the mindset we carry, we're looking forward to a strong ILT20 campaign,” Badani said.

Sri Lanka captaincy on the cards?

The ILT20 2025-26 season could also be an audition for Shanaka, as he is on the course of becoming the next T20I captain of Sri Lanka. Chief selector Upul Tharanga noted that he was recently announced the vice-captain, keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind. The management is reportedly not happy with Charith Asalanka, which is why they are slightly inclined towards announcing Shanaka as the new leader of the dressing room.