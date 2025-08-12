Dubai Capitals announce Bangladesh star as Luke Wood's replacement for ILT20 Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has joined Dubai Capitals for ILT20 2026, replacing Luke Wood. His participation depends on BCB’s NOC due to a BPL schedule clash. This marks Mustafizur’s ILT20 debut amid a strong squad of global stars.

Dubai:

Dubai Capitals, on Monday, August 12, announced the signing of Bangladesh’s left-arm pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman. It will mark his debut in the International League T20, having not played in the league in the past. The defending champions announced Mustafizur’s appointment on social media platforms.

The 29-year-old speedster, affectionately known as ‘The Fizz,’ joined the team as a replacement for England’s Luke Wood, who will be unavailable for the tournament. Meanwhile, Mustafizur’s participation could hinge on receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), as the tournament overlaps with the next season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The BCB has previously placed restrictions on player availability for overseas leagues, particularly when they coincide with domestic commitments.

During the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals prematurely announced Mustafizur’s replacement after Mitchell Starc opted out following the Operation Sindoor. BCB then didn’t offer NOC in the beginning, but after constant dialogues, Mustafizur was allowed to join for the final three league games. It needs to be seen if such an arrangement is made once again, as under no circumstances would BCB want Mustafizur to miss the BPL.

Who are the other players Dubai Capitals retained?

Meanwhile, the Dubai Capitals have bolstered their squad with several other international signings, including Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera, as well as West Indies’ Rovman Powell and Shai Hope. The team will be looking to defend their title with a strong mix of experience and firepower.

Mustafizur is no stranger to franchise cricket, having represented teams in several top-tier leagues across the globe. His career résumé includes stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), and England’s Vitality Blast. Across 289 T20 matches, he has picked up 362 wickets at an average of 21.49, with an economy rate of 7.45. His record also includes six four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls, underlining his status as a formidable force in the shortest format.

The fourth edition of the ILT20 is scheduled to take place from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026, featuring six competitive franchises.