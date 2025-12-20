'Dropping Shubman Gill from T20 World Cup squad shows lack of clarity': Dinesh Karthik has his say Shubman Gill was omitted from India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 as the BCCI reinstated Axar Patel as their vice-captain. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has stated that the decision showed a lack of clarity within the Indian think tank.

New Delhi:

Dinesh Karthik was left shocked over the exclusions of T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma from India's team for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The BCCI on Saturday announced India's 15-member squad for the global showpiece that will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 onwards. The biggest takeaway from the squad was the omission of Gill and the inclusion of Ishan Kishan.

Ajit Agarkar stated 'team combinations' behind Gill's omission

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav stated that the rationale behind Gill's omission was that India wanted to go with wicketkeeper batters who could open, as is the case with both Sanju Samson and Ishan.

"It's more to do with the combination that we want to play, or what the team management is comfortable with playing," Agarkar said during the press conference after India's squad was announced.

"Their thoughts are... who's going to bat at the top? Abhishek, obviously, has done what he has done over the last year. And we felt the keeper at the top at this point gives us a lot more solidity than anywhere else in the team to play different combinations. There are only 15 that we could have picked. Someone has to miss out. It's him. It's not because he's not a good player. Again, Jitesh hasn't done too much wrong. These are the combinations that the team management is looking for," he added.

Karthik feels decision shows lack of clarity

Meanwhile, Karthik feels that dropping Gill and Jitesh shows a lack of clarity within the Indian think tank despite the backing the former had received.

"India's World Cup T20 squad is announced, and guess what? Shubman Gill, the current vice-captain of the T20 team and incumbent opener, has been dropped not just from the eleven but from the squad. And they wanted to bring in an extra opener, so they brought in Ishan Kishan and dropped Jitesh Sharma as well, and instead of Jitesh Sharma, it's going to be Rinku Singh," Karthik said on his Instagram.

"That is huge news, dropping Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. I didn't see that coming. Just tells you there's a little bit of clarity lacking. They backed Shubman Gill for so long, and come the day when they picked the squad, they have let him go," added Karthik.

The former wicketkeeper stated that India have a pretty strong squad for the showpiece but highlighted that there are areas of vulnerability in the team after the T20I retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"A couple of areas of vulnerability that India would have for the first time ever in a T20 World Cup. They will have no experience of the two greatest that's probably ever played, Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, in a World Cup team. And the second point would be Suryakumar Yadav's form, but we all know how good he is, that vulnerable aspect. Will it change into a strength if he finds form? It definitely will," said Karthik.

"Well, let's just finish by saying. Shubman Gill, I didn't see that coming, and I feel really bad for Jitesh Sharma. Two shocking omissions from this squad," he added.