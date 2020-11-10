IPL 2020 Final | Dream11 Predictions: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.

In the much-awaited grand finale of IPL 2020, two robust sides -- Mumbai Indias (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) -- are set to lock horns at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. While MI will have an upper hand due to their experience of playing in finals, the Delhi side will aim to script history by winning their first-ever summit IPL clash.

The Mumbai franchise has had an impressive journey in the tournament. Establishing their supremacy in the league stage, MI cruised into the knockouts by winning nine out of 14 games. Had they won their Super Over clashes against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), MI would've finished at the top of the pile with a staggering 22 points.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit, nonetheless, has had an impressive run this season. With several in-form players in their camp, MI will be itching to lift their fifth IPL title. Moreover, they lead the Capitals 15-12 in the head-to-head record.

Along with the Rohit Sharma-Quinton de Kock duo at the top, MI will rely on Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Both the uncapped players have been phenomenal for the franchise this year. Ishan has scored 483 runs including a whirlwind 99-run knock against RCB. Suryakumar has scored 461 runs at an average 41.90. He also has four half-centuries to his name. MI is also equipped with two lethal pinch-hitters at the end -- Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Along with a robust batting unit, MI have two prominent names in their pace battery -- Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Currently second in the Purple Cap race, Bumrah has scalped 27 wickets including best figures of 4/14. Complementing Bumrah, Boult has taken 22 wickets in 14 games and is currently sitting third in the list

Talking about the Delhi franchise, they've been bolstered by Shikhar Dhawan's current form. Though the left-hander has registered three ducks this year, he has two consecutive centuries and four half-centuries. He is sitting second in the Orange Cap race with 603 runs. Along with Dhawan, DC will expect skipper Shreyas Iyer to shine in this crucial fixture. Marcus Stoinis, after delivering a match-winning all-round performance in Qualifier 2, will be also eager to continue his momentum.

Like MI, the Delhi bowling force is also boosted with two names -- Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Rabada has been a beast for the Delhi side. In 16 games, he has scalped 29 wickets including 2 four-wicket hauls. Nortje, with his blistering pace, has also emerged as a vital cog. He also has 20 wickets under his belt.

Dream11 Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin

