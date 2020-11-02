IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM AB de Villiers against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Eyeing a top-two finish, two robust sides-- Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns in the penultimate league stage encounter of the on-going IPL 2020. Both sides have been affected by their recent defeats in the league. While DC have suffered four losses on the trot, RCB have registered a hat-trick of defeats.

Recent results have put both sides into a tricky spot in the tournament. The loser of this encounter still has a chance to book playoffs berth but it will then depend on the performance of other teams.

Both DC and RCB are on 14 points each after missing out on multiple chances to seal their playoffs spot. In this crucial game where the Net Run Rate also comes into consideration, DC and RCB will aim to clinch two vital points to consolidate their position at the top.

Both sides have several match-winners in their artillery, including their coveted skippers. Kohli, as expected, has been a rock-solid pillar for RCB this season too. He has so far scored 431 runs for RCB this season and will look to add more to his tally in this game. Iyer is not far behind, with 414 runs under his belt including two half-centuries. The DC skipper's performance might've dipped lately but that doesn't rule out his ability to deliver a match-winning knock in this game.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan to regain his glaring form. After scoring consecutive IPL tons, the southpaw has disappointed in his last three games. He has so far gathered 471 runs in 13 matches and will look to provide his side with a commanding start.

DC has flaws to conceal in their batting department but their bowling unit is stacked with the Kagiso Rabada-Anrich Nortje pair. With their blistering pace, both the speedsters are among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament. While Rabada is on 23 wickets, Nortje is on 16.

Talking about RCB's batting force, fans will be hoping to witness an 'AB de Villiers' show' against DC. The veteran has 363 runs under his belt this season at an impressive average of 45.37.

Youngster Devdutt Padikkal has also fulfilled his opening duties this season, scoring 422 runs so far in the league. While the Bangalore side will again rely on Kohli-de Villiers duo to sail their ship, Yuzvendra Chahal, with 20 plucks so far in the league, will aim to deliver a match-winning spell.

Dream11 Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Isuru Udana

