Dream11 IPL sponsors extend partnership with BCCI for Jio Women's T20 Challenge

All the sponsors of the Dream11 IPL on Wednesday extended their partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (2020) to sing for Jio Women's T20 Challenge. Hence, Dream11, Tata Altroz, Unacademy, Paytm and CEAT, have all become official sponsors of the Jio Women's T20 Challenge.

The third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge will begin on November 4 with the defending champion Supernovas taking on Velocity. All matches will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The three teams, Trailblazers being the other, will play between themselves on November 4, 5 and 7 and the final will be on November 9.

The chairman of IPL, Brijesh Patel, hopes that this is the first step towards a dedicated Women's IPL and lead to the eventual growth of women's cricket.

"With the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge we hope to build a pathway to a dedicated Women’s IPL and grow participation of women in the sport. Our Partners from the Dream11 IPL signing with us for the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge is a great testament to the growth of the women’s game and for cricket in India. We hope the Jio WT20C creates heroes for young fans and inspires young girls to take up the sport. We thank all the Partners for their continuous support," he sid.

Mr. Arun Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI added “The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge is now financially independent and this is a very positive sign for women’s cricket in India. Building self-sustainable properties which allow us to develop talent and grow our player pool is essential for us to continue our success in World cricket. The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will increase the exposure of the women’s game to fans and in the future with a dedicated Women’s IPL, will create a new economic opportunity for women in sport. I thank all our sponsors for their support on this journey. We are certain we will deliver great value to them."

