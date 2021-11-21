IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing 11, injury updates, pitch report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of India vs New Zealand match

After claiming the series 2-0 by winning the first two matches of the T20I series against New Zealand, Team India will look to continue their dominance over the Blackcaps and aim for whitewash by winning the last T20I of the series here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. Indian team mangement might look to give rest to some key players like KL Rahul and R Ashwin, in order to give chance to youngsters warming the bench - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan. While on the other hand, New Zealand will aim to end the series on high by winning the final game.

Dream 11

Rishabh Pant (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (VC), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

Probable Playing XI

India Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Players who have not featured in this series

India Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Pitch Report

The average score at The Eden Gardens, Kolkata is 142, which proves that this is a low-scoring pitch. The humidity is generally on the higher side in Kolkata which means that just like in the first two matches the dew will play a big role. The winning captain should look to chase.

Weather Report

The temperature in Kolkata will be around 22 to 30 degrees celsius on Sunday. The humidity will be at 63 per cent during the 3rd T20I match.

Live Streaming

You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.