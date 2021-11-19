Dream11 India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 team prediction, fantasy XI IND vs NZ predicted playing 11, injury update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rishabh Pant and Tim Southee

Team India kick start the new era under captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid on a high with a win against ICC T20 World Cup 2021's finalist New Zealand with a five-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. After a below-par perfomance in the T20 WC, this was a much-needed win for the Men in Blue to boost their confidence. Rohit Sharma led side will look to continue the winning momentum in the next at and seal the three-match series at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi in the second T20I on Friday.

Probable Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Dream11 line-up

Rishabh Pant (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (VC), Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Injury updates

India are already playing without the services of their key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur in this series. Mohammad Siraj was hit on the finger of the left hand in the first T20I, however, after some assistance from the physio he completed his over. Siraj could be given rest and someone like Harshal Patel or Avesh Khan can get a game.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson, who had suffered a calf injury at the start of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, looked completely fine in the first T20I on Wednesday.

Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi is a paradise for batsmen and another high scoring match is on the cards. The average score at this venue is 152 and the dew factor will play a big role in the match. Both team captains will look to chase in the second T20I. India has win percentage of 100 on this ground as they have won both their T20I matches played here.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests no possibility of rain during the match but there will be a fair bit of cloud cover with the wind blowing from the east at 10 kmph. With the Indian winters setting in, the temperature during the day is expected to fall as low as 15 degrees celsius at night.

